Brooklyn Beckham announces new TV show Cookin’ with Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beckham has announced he’s launching his very own cooking show, Cookin’ With Brooklyn.

The eldest son of football legend David and fashion designer Victoria is hoping to become the new Gordon Ramsay as he embarks on a TV career.

The 22-year-old is passionate about all thigs food, and admitted that getting busy in the kitchen is one of the only things which helps alleviate his anxiety.

Speaking in the show’s teaser, he said: “I have pretty bad anxiety, [cooking] is actually the one thing, like I don’t think about anything else”.

