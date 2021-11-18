Tiger King star Carole Baskin has suggested that her missing husband Don Lewis could be “alive and well in Costa Rica” when appearing on ITV’s This Morning on Thursday (18 November).

A lot of the first season of the hit Netflix show centred around rumours that Baskin had killed Lewis and “fed him to the tigers.”

However, the 60-year-old dismissed such claims, saying that the second season of the series will reveal that a letter from Homeland Security suggests that Lewis is “alive and well in Costa Rica”.