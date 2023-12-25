Independent TV
The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 crowns winner from all-star lineup
The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 crowned its winner from an all-star lineup of previous contestants on Sunday, 24 December.
Past bakers Dan Beasley-Harling, Sophie Faldo, Amelia Le Bruin, Linda Rayfield, George Aristidou and Carole Edwards were back in the tent baking festive recipes.
Over three challenges, the contestants made 12 mince pies with their own twist, a cinnamon loaf, and a giant cake.
Speaking after their triumph, the winner said: "I'm so chuffed. What a lovely way to start Christmas. I'm going to take this [winning plate] home and enjoy some mince pies on it."
02:09