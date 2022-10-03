Ian McKellen praises pantomime as starring role in Mother Goose is announced

Sir Ian McKellen has hailed pantomimes after it was announced that he is to star in a touring production of Mother Goose.

The acclaimed actor, 83, will play the eponymous lead role alongside comedian John Bishop as Vic Goose and actor and former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc as the Goose.

“It uses every device that theatre can offer, there’s singing, there’s dancing, there’s rhyme, there are jokes,” Sir Ian said of the pantomime.

“But what intrigues me, is that it has come out of this country.”

