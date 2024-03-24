Claudia Winkleman in tears as she signs off BBC Radio 2 for final time

Claudia Winkleman said an emotional goodbye to her BBC Radio 2 hosting gig today (23 March), 15 years after she began on the station.

The presenter announced she would be leaving in December last year.

“We have come to the end and I am allergic, I don’t know whether you know this (but I’m allergic) to goodbyes,” she told listeners at the end of her final show.

“Do me one last favour, be lovely to Romesh and please look after my Sally (Boazman, traffic reporter).”

She signed off by playing ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis.