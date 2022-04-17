Wallows frontman Dylan Minnette stopped his band's Coachella performance mid-song to aid a fan in need on Saturday (16 April).

Actor Minnette, who gained fame for his lead role in 13 Reasons Why, was performing "Pictures of Girls" when he became aware of a member of the crowd in trouble.

"Real quick, let’s stop," Minnette said as his band silenced their instruments.

"Do we need a medic out here, is there someone who needs help?"

Minnette then directed medical professionals toward the person in need, leading to cheers and applause from the crowd.

