The Crown: First images of William and Kate revealed

The first official images of the actors playing the Prince and Princess of Wales in the upcoming series of The Crown have been revealed.

Prince William is played by Ed McVey, and Princess Kate, then known as Kate Middleton, is played by Meg Bellamy.

Season six, Netflix’s last instalment of the royal drama, will focus on the time period including Princess Diana’s death when William was 15 and his brother Prince Harry was 12.

