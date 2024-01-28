Dakota Johnson mocks Justin Timberlake’s ‘comeback’ during SNL monologue

Justin Timberlake crashed Dakota Johnson’s Saturday Night Live monologue.

Timberlake, who was the episode’s musical guest, asked to be featured in sketches throughout the night, leading to the actress to make a quip at his expense.

“I have hosted before,” the singer said before the actress told him “Well that was 10 years ago.”

“Either way, I’m so happy you chose my show for your comeback,” Johnson told her former Social Network co-star as the studio audience erupted in laughter.