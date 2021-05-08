Legendary BBC naturalist Sir David Attenborough, unquestionably one of the most beloved broadcasters in television history, celebrates his 95th birthday on Saturday.

He is known across the world for his respectfully hushed but crisp narration – the tone of a gentleman reluctant to intrude on a private affair, as tactful as Jeeves – his voice ripe for affectionate parody.

From spending time with mountain gorillas in the 1970s the famous “saying boo to a sloth” - these are some of his most memorable moments.