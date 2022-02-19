Dawn French tricks Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter

Dawn French has hilariously convinced Channing Tatum to marry her daughter.

The comedy actress, 64, appeared on the Graham Norton Show on Friday night alongside Andrew Garfield and Johannes Radebe, when she had the opportunity to chat to Magic Mike actor Channing, 41.

She cheekily referred to him as ‘Tanning Chatum’, before telling him she was “a goer” and asking him to agree with whatever she said next, which she did.

However, Dawn then revealed he’d agreed to marry her daughter!

