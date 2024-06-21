Independent TV
01:00
Wreath laid in honour of Donald Sutherland on Hollywood Walk of Fame after actor’s death
A wreath has been laid at Donald Sutherland’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, following his death aged 88.
Sutherland, who was known for roles in Ordinary People, M*A*S*H and The Hunger Games franchise, passed away on Thursday 20 June from a “long illness” in Miami, Florida.
Kiefer Sutherland confirmed the news on Instagram, describing his father as “one of the most important actors in the history of film”.
Tributes to the actor have been pouring in, including from Jane Fonda, who said she was “heartbroken” by the news.
Sutherland was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.
00:30