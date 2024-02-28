Timothee Chalamet argues with Dune cast over popular food: ‘So disrespected’

Timothee Chalamet appeared unimpressed with Dune: Part Two castmates over their lack of knowledge about a famous New York City breakfast.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the 28-year-old star asked the cast to name his “go-to” breakfast bagel.

They suggested his favourite filling would be bacon, egg and chive - forgetting the all-important cheese.

“Man, we’ve got no New Yorkers in this cast,” Chalamet responded.

“I’m sorry to everybody on the East Coast.”

Florence Pugh’s decision to question why bagels have a hole in the middle further infuriated Chalamet, who suggested he felt “so disrespected”.