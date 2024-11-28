Great British Bake Off favourite Dylan Bachelet has opened up on the pressure of his new job after finishing as a finalist in the Channel 4 show.

The 20-year-old, who battled it out in Tuesday’s (26 November) final against Christiaan de Vries, 34, and Georgie Grasso, 34, revealed he is now working as a chef de partie.

Appearing on Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday (28 November), Dylan opened up about the pressure to not mess up in his new role.

Presenter Tom Allen then asked him who is scarier - his new boss or Bake Off judge Prue Leith, to which Dylan laughed.