Emmy Awards draw record-low ratings with smallest audience ever

The 75th Emmy Awards experienced their smallest audience ever, drawing an average of 4.3 million viewers.

Viewership was down 27 per cent from the previous low of 5.92 million in 2022, as the strike-delayed award show returned four months later than usual on Monday 15 January.

The Emmys faced stiff competition from the NFL’s wildcard playoff round and coverage of the Iowa caucuses.

Analysts attributed the poor numbers to awards fatigue, as the show followed closely behind the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards.