Man who has attended every Glastonbury will only stop when he’s ‘six feet under’

A retiree who has attended every Glastonbury since its inception has said he will only stop coming to the festival when he is “six feet under”.

Pat Rogers, 72, said “there wouldn’t be anything else to stop me” from attending the event, which has returned after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

It has become a tradition for Pat and his family to camp at Worthy Farm each year, despite living nearby in the village of Pilton, Somerset.

