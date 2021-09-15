Recently, a datamined list of games for Nvidia’s GeForce Now was discovered and shared on Reddit. The list seems to confirm a number of announced and unannounced games for PC, including the 2018 God of War game for the PlayStation 4. Sony has already ported some of its PlayStation exclusives to PC, such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, so it’s entirely possible for God of War to follow suit.

Nvidia has acknowledged the list as legitimate, but told Wccftech that it includes speculated games, meaning there’s no guarantee any of it is accurate.