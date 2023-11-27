Amanda Holden has expressed her concern for I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Grace Dent after she quit the jungle on Monday (27 November).

A statement released by ITV confirmed she had left over “medical grounds”.

Discussing the food critic’s exit on the Heart Radio breakfast show, Holdren said: “Let’s hope she’s well because she genuinely looks unwell, poor thing.”

It comes as fans expressed their concerns for Dent on social media.

One X, formerly Twitter, user said: “Grace Dent leaving the jungle should be a relief for everyone who expressed concerned over her wellbeing via social media yesterday. The programme has a duty of care to protect the celebrities.”