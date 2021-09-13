Gran Turismo 7 will force players to have a constant internet connection, according to the official PlayStation.

In a post on Sony’s site, the company included a note that even the single-player experience will require users to be online.

Almost every mode in the game requires some sort of internet connection, which could pose a problem for those who want to play the racing game offline.

The developers recently revealed that Gran Turismo 7 will release on 4th March 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.