This Morning has paid an emotional tribute to Holly Willoughby saying she will “forever be one of us” following the presenter’s decision to leave the show after 14 years.

The show started its Wednesday episode with a special montage of pictures of Holly and a sign stating: “End of an era.”

Presenter Rochelle Hulmes said: “We want to start by sending our love, best wishes, and respect to Holly.”

Craig Doyle added: “We know this will have been a heartbreaking decision.”

Rochelle added: “She will forever be one of us.”