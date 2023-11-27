Rochelle Humes reacts to Marvin’s intimate I’m a Celebrity trial with Josie Gibson

Rochelle Humes joked about her husband Marvin’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! stint as she presented This Morning on Monday 27 November.

The singer, 34, had a laugh as they showed a clip from one of his challenges over the weekend, where he worked closely with fellow campmate Josie Gibson.

“Is everything alright at home?” Rochelle’s co-host Craig Doyle asked lightheartedly, after watching the clip.

“I don’t know anymore!” she responded with a laugh.

“It started last week with Marv serenading Jamie Lynn Spears in the bath and then the other night - I don’t know what you call that - humping?”

Rochelle went on to clarify that she still “loves” fellow This Morning presenter Josie and that “it is what it is”.

It was confirmed on Monday that Grace Dent has quit I’m a Celebrity on medical grounds.