I’m A Celeb’s Frankie Dettori make surprising admission after jungle exit

Frankie Dettori made a surprise admission in his first television interview since being voted out of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The former jockey was the first celebrity to be voted out of the Australian jungle on Sunday (3 December) and jumped up punching the air when his name was called out by presenters Ant and Dec.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Dettori said his exit was a “bittersweet moment”, but then made a surprising admission to hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls.

He then went on to reveal who he thinks will win the show.