I’m a Celeb’s Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose embrace after clashing in father argument

Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose appeared to reconcile after their clash as they embraced to celebrate winning a challenge on Thursday's (23 Novembe) episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

On Tuesday's episode, the pair came to blows over a comment about the YouTuber's age.

Nella, 26, told the Bush Telegraph she was upset after a conversation she had with the First Dates star, 51, around the campfire in which he said he was old enough to be her father.

"You know that my dad’s dead," Nella said.

They appeared to be friendlier after teaming up for the Slam Dunk'd challenge.