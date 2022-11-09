A first look at Matt Hancock taking part in an I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Bushtucker Trial has been shared by ITV.

The former health secretary will arrive in camp on Wednesday night’s episode but first has to negotiate “The Beastly Burrows” in a bid to win stars for his new campmates.

A teaser clip shows Hancock covered in bugs and sludge as he makes his way through a tunnel alongside fellow new arrival, Seann Walsh, who also takes part in the challenge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.