James Van Der Beek fights back tears in first live interview since cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek fought back tears as he described how his wife has supported him through his cancer treatment.

The Dawson's Creek star, 47, opened up to Good Morning America in his first live TV interview since announcing his diagnosis.

Van Der Beek became visibly emotional as he described how his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, has been by his side.

The father-of-six wiped away tears as he said: "I'm someone who always in the past tried to do everything for everybody and never asked for help myself, and this has put me in a position of having to ask for help and having to receive help."