Jeff Beck: Kiss singer Gene Simmons pays tribute to legendary guitarist

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons has paid tribute to Jeff Beck, the legendary guitarist who has died at the age of 78.

On BBC Breakfast, the singer was “choked up” as he reflected on how much the musician meant to him.

“Only Jeff Beck could play that instrument in ways that [other guitarists] couldn’t dream of,” Simmons said.

Beck was a Grammy award-winning guitarist from Surrey, who rose to fame in the Yardbirds and went on to form the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart.

He passed away on Tuesday, 10 January after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.

