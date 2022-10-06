Independent TV
Shaquille O’Neal brutally jokes Logan Paul is wearing ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ glasses
Shaquille O’Neal roasted Logan Paul for wearing “Jeffrey Dahmer glasses” during a recent appearance on the YouTuber’s podcast IMPAULSIVE.
When co-host Mike Majlak asked Paul “Why do you look more like a dad than Shaq does?” he responded “Is it the glasses? These are new.”
That opened the door for Shaq to hit him with a zinger, comparing him to the serial killer, who is the subject of a new Netflix documentary.
“I know, I seen the Jeffery Dahmer joints,” the NBA icon replied, sparking laughter from the audience.
