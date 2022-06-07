Newsreader mispronounces Jeremy Hunt’s surname in awkward on-air gaffe

Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge mispronounced Jeremy Hunt's surname in an awkward gaffe on Monday evening (6 June).

She was discussing the former cabinet minister's reaction to Boris Johnson's Partygate scandal ahead of a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

“Two figures who are significant, Jeremy c***, a potential leadership candidate and Jesse Norman,” Ridge said, ignoring the slip of her tongue.

It is not the first time Hunt has had his surname wrongly pronounced by a TV or radio broadcaster.

