Trained elephants help Indonesia clean up after deadly floods

A group of elephants have been recruited to help clear debris following the devastating floods in Indonesia.

Four elephants are being used to clear access to roads as well as remove detritus such as logs, waste and away from people’s homes, Hadi Sofyan, head of the Sigli Regional Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) told press.

Elephants Abu, Mido, Ajis, and Non will continue assisting with evacuation and aid distribution in Pidie Jaya Regency, Aceh, an area inaccessible to heavy equipment, until 14 December.

Around 961 people were killed and 289 are still missing across three Indonesian provinces on Sumatra, including Aceh, following intense deluges caused by tropical cyclones across South and Southeast Asia.