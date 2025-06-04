Singer Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early breast cancer and will undergo surgery this summer.

The 37-year-old announced her diagnosis in a video message to fans, posted to Instagram late on Tuesday (3 June),

The mother-of-one candidly shared her health update, noting the irony of the timing.

“To get diagnosed with this, as I’m putting out a song called ‘No Secrets’ right before a song called ‘Living My Best Life,’ which was all pre-planned before I found out about this. I mean, you can’t make it up,” she said.

The Grammy nominee confirmed she "will disappear for a bit" after performing at the Summertime Ball in London on 15 June.