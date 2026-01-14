Jesy Nelson shares adorable video of baby daughter after devastating SMA diagnosis

Singer Jesy Nelson has shared an adorable video of her baby daughter after revealing her twins have been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition which may prevent them from ever walking.

The former Little Mix star shared a video of one of her daughters, with a feeding tube in her nose, after the singer explained how the girls have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

In an interview on This Morning earlier in the week, the singer revealed how she has already been trained to insert a feeding tube for her daughters, highlighting the rapid and challenging condition.

In the video, shared on Saturday (10 January), Jesy can be seen making her baby girl giggle.