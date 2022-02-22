John Barrowman has spoken out about accusations that he exposed himself on the set of Torchwood, claiming that he was acting out of “fun” and “jokes”.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (22 February), Barrowman addressed these criticisms again ahead of his return to stage and screen later this year.

Co-host Richard Madeley suggested that many had believed the performer’s career to be over in light of his actions.

“I think the public understands that it was tomfoolery, and it was a joke and silliness and wasn’t sexual harassment,” he replied.

