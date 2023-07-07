Kanye West’s school lacked windows because rapper ‘didn’t like glass’, lawsuit claims

A new lawsuit claims that Kanye West’s Donda Academy didn’t have windows because the rapper ‘didn’t like glass’.

In the case, Donda Academy gym teacher, Isaiah Meadows, says he was unfairly fired after flagging safety concerns and bringing up inconsistent pay.

“In the middle of the main classroom, a skylight was left without glass inevitably allowing rain to fall directly inside, where water would soak into the floor, which would lead to a moldy smell for the next few days,” according to Mr Meadows’ legal representatives.

Mr West’s lawyers have not responded to the allegations.