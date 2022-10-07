Kanye West says the "demonic" media is actively promoting an "unhealthy" body weight as part of an agenda to "genocide the Black race."

The rapper made the claim while speaking with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, where he said the media wants to "put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal."

When asked by Mr Carlson why he thinks anybody would want to promote "unhealthiness" among the population, he replied: "It's a genocide of the Black race, they want to kill us."

