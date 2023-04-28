Adorable young YouTuber interviews Keanu Reeves at comic book signing

Keanu Reeves was interviewed by an adorable young YouTube star at a surprise signing for his comic book in Los Angeles.

The Matrix star, who co-wrote the BRZRKR series, smiled as nine-year-old Noah gushed that he is his his “favourite actor in the whole entire world.”

Noah quizzed Reeves on whether he would create a comic book for children.

“That’s a good question... I hadn’t thought about what you just said,” Reeves said.

“That’s something we need to do. Thank you for that idea.”

