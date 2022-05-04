Met Gala: Kim Kardashian tries on Marilyn Monroe’s dress before red carpet

Kim Kardashian has described the measures she took to fit into Marilyn Monroe's $4.8 million Bob Mackie dress as a "such a challenge."

Kardashian wore the dress to the Met Gala on Monday (3 May) after spending 14 hours bleaching her hair as well as undergoing a strict regime of exercising, dieting, and wearing a sauna suit.

Before donning the dress on the red carpet - albeit only for a matter of minutes to minimise the risk of damage - Kardashian tried on a replica for size at Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.