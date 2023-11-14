Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams has responded to judge Craig Revel Horwood’s “underscoring” of his flawless Argentine Tango.

Williams and professional partner Nikita Kuzmin received 10 scores from judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, but were given a nine by Revel Horwood.

Appearing on Strictly It Takes Two on Tuesday (14 November), presenter Fleur East asked Williams if he was disappointed by Revel Horwood’s score.

He said: “It’s cool, hopefully it’s around the corner. I won’ let it affect my performance and everyone is entitled to their own opinion.”