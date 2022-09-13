Harry Styles features in an “emotionally complicated” love triangle as he stars in Amazon Prime’s upcoming drama My Policeman.

The pop icon plays a closeted police officer in a forbidden love story, set in 1950s Britain.

Michael Grandage’s romantic drama also stars Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

The film premiered the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, getting a standing ovation from viewers ahead of a release in October.

It also received the ensemble award, which Styles accepted on behalf of the cast and crew.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.