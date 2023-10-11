Listen: Liam Gallagher voices Manchester tram announcements

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has taken over Manchester’s tram network by voicing passenger stop announcements.

The singer will be giving out recorded route information as the city hosts the Beyond The Music Festival.

He can be heard saying: “Thus tram is for Ashton, the next stop is the Etihad Campus, the home of the champions of England and the champions of Europe. Come on City!”

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: “There surely can’t be any better way of marking the launch of the Bee Network and the first Beyond The Music than getting one of Manchester’s most famous voices announcing the stops on his favourite Metrolink line.”