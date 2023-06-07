Love Island couple share first onscreen kiss on second day in villa

Love Island’s Molly and Mitchel shared a kiss on their second day as a couple in the villa.

Having been paired up by members of the public, the two clearly hit it off quickly and shared a kiss as they said goodnight to one another in bed on Tuesday’s episode (6 June).

Speaking to the other girls, Molly also revealed that her partner is “very cuddly” as the islanders de-briefed the following morning.

“It was like a goodnight kiss, he is very cuddly and I am very cuddly,” she explained.