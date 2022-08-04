Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su took a tour of the cockpit after their plane landed at Stansted airport on Wednesday (3 August).

The couple, who beat Gemma and Luca, Indiyah and Dami and Tasha and Andrew in Monday’s final, greeted fans and family as they touched down in London.

Ahead of their arrival, Davide shared a short video of himself and “the Queen” Ekin-Su sitting in the cockpit of the Jet2 plane.

Ekin-Su later shared a clip of the couple eating a Chinese takeaway.

