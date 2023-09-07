Actress Miriam Margoyles has revealed she can no longer walk and fears she will need a wheelchair soon.

The Harry Potter star spoke of her regret at her previous lifestyle choices as she struggles to walk due to spinal stenosis.

Speaking on the How To Fail show, Miriam said: "The one thing I have not conquered and should have conquered is my weight. I am a blubber mass. I am fat. And to be fat and 82 is truly pathetic."

“It’s such a defeat. A cream bun, a chocolate, or a helping of chopped liver is more important than your health and aesthetic presentation? No it isn’t more important.”