Olly Murs dances to his new single in BBC Radio 2 studio

Olly Murs got into the grove in the BBC Radio 2 studio as he released the first single from his new album, “Die Of A Broken Heart.”

In a video shared to his Instagram, the singer-songwriter can be seen dancing with presenter Richie Anderson as they aired his new song for the first time.

The 38-year-old has confirmed that his seventh studio album, “Marry Me,” will be released on December 2.

In a follow-up Instagram video where he takes the presenter’s seat, he jokingly mispronounces his own name and calls his new single the “song of a generation.”

