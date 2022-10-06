Depeche Mode return with first album and world tour in five years

Depeche Mode have announced a new album and world tour for next year.

‘Memento Mori’ is the band’s fifteenth album, and the first released following the death of founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher in May 2022.

“We decided to continue as we’re sure this is what [Fletcher] would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning,” songwriter Martin Gore said.

The band will headline Primavera Sound next year, alongside their global tour dates which will include a concert at Twickenham Stadium in June.

