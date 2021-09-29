Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has revealed the top 10 TV shows and movies on the platform.

The streaming service analyzed the top 10 series and movies based on the number of accounts that selected a title within its first 28 days on the platform.

Bridgerton season one was the top series based on viewing hours, with Lupin part one being the second and The Witcher season one coming in third.

Extraction was the most popular movie based on Netflix accounts, while Birdbox was the most popular in terms of viewing hours.