Nicole Kidman reveals daughters’ reactions to Oscar nomination

Nicole Kidman has shared the moment she told her daughters about her recent Oscars nomination.

The actress, 54, has been nominated for the Best Actressaward for her portrayal of Lucile Ball in Being The Ricardos.

She is going up against Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz and Jessica Chastain for the prestigious award.

The star spoke on The View about the moment she told daughter Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, explaining how she burst into tears but they didn’t quite have the same reaction.

