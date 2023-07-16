Noel Gallagher wants to become ‘friends’ with ‘dude’ Elon Musk

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has revealed he’d quite like to be ‘friends’ with Elon Musk, after only hearing about the SpaceX founder very recently.

Gallagher appeared on The Matt Morgan Podcast, where he spoke about how fascinated he’d become after ‘not knowing his vibe’.

“When am I gonna meet this guy? He’s amazing! He’s landing f****** remote control rockets on a f****** iPad in the middle of the ocean! I would like to be his friend”, the rocker admitted of his discovery.

“I didn’t know anything about him other than that he had a load of money and was a bit mad.”