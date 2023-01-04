Romeo and Juliet actors sue Paramount for $500m over nude scene from 1968 film

Romeo and Juliet actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting have filed a lawsuit against Paramount, accusing the production company of sexual harassment, fraud, sexual abuse and intentional infliction of emotional distress over the 1968 film.

The claim stems from a scene that showcases nude images of both actors, which were filmed when Ms Hussey and Mr Whiting were 15 and 16 years old, according to the lawsuit.

Director Franco Zeffirelli is said to have initially told the actors that the film wouldn’t include nudity until he allegedly went back on his word.

Both actors are seeking compensation “believed to be in excess of $500,000,000”.

