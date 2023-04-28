ITV viewers took to social media to praise a newly-aired For The Love of Dogs episode that features the late Paul O’Grady meeting a frightened and abused spaniel.

Many fans said the interaction between the star, who died aged 67 last month, and Murphy the spaniel, reduced them to tears.

O’Grady filmed the latest episodes of the ITV show at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home prior to his death.

In an emotional clip, he plays a game and feeds Murphy to help the poor pup become less wary of people.

