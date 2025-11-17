Pauline Quirke’s family share update after heartbreaking dementia diagnosis

The family of Pauline Quirke have shared an update on her journey living with dementia, after a shock diagnosis in 2021.

Quirke, renowned for her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in the BBC sitcom Birds of a Feather, retired from acting in January 2025.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Monday (17 November), her husband Steve said, "She's still funny, she's talking, she's happy", but admitted they're unsure how long that will last.

"My mum knows exactly who we are, every time she sees all of us, she smiles, laughs, says 'I love ya'", her son Charlie added. He is set to embark on a five-day, 140-mile walk across five countries next month to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.