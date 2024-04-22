Perrie Edwards gives fan her personal mobile number for a day

This is what happened when Perrie Edwards gave a fan her personal mobile number for the day.

The Little Mix singer, who has recently released her first solo single Forget About Us, gave her number to fan Lee Robnett as she appeared on Capital FM’s breakfast show on Friday (19 April).

The 30-year-old shared her number with Lee on the condition he would promise to delete it after 24 hours.

The pair exchanged fashion and cooking tips, as the singer revealed she was shooting something special on a secret location.